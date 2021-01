NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. attorney: Man suspected of setting off bomb ‘perished in explosion’ that rocked downtown Nashville on…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. attorney: Man suspected of setting off bomb ‘perished in explosion’ that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.