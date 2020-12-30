CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » National News » Trebek's last new 'Jeopardy!'…

Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 2:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.

The first of the five episodes will air Monday and start with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” producer Sony Pictures Television said in a release Wednesday.

The final episode, on Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host. He died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80.

Trebek, who had been candid about his condition, worked up until 10 days before he died, soldiering on despite debilitating treatments and the disease’s toll.

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Telework dominated 2020 and here are the reasons why it was successful

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up