HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » National News » Train carrying crude oil…

Train carrying crude oil derails, burns north of Seattle

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A train carrying crude oil derailed Tuesday and caught fire north of Seattle close to the Canadian border, authorities said.

The train derailed in the downtown Custer area, where nearby streets were closed and there was a large response for a fire, Whatcom County officials said on Twitter.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said on Twitter that all residents and visitors within a half-mile of the derailment needed to evacuate.

Between three and five tank cars derailed at about 11:40 a.m., BNSF Railway said on Twitter.

“BNSF is working with local authorities to assess and mitigate the situation,” the railway said. “The cause of the incident is under investigation. Our first priority is dealing with any safety issues.”

State traffic cameras showed a large black smoke plume. The interstate was also closed in that area in both directions.

Custer, a small town of several hundred people, is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Seattle near Interstate 5.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up