WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional leaders announce agreement on COVID-19 relief package, government funding bill.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 20, 2020, 5:55 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional leaders announce agreement on COVID-19 relief package, government funding bill.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.