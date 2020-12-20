CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Top congressional leaders announce agreement on COVID-19 relief package, government funding bill

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 5:55 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional leaders announce agreement on COVID-19 relief package, government funding bill.

