CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | DC's concerns with limited vaccine doses | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » National News » Texas prep football player…

Texas prep football player attacks referee

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 11:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Congress finishes up NDAA, Trump still threatening veto

With judge's new decision, attorneys can begin lengthy pursuit of shutdown pay

Trump executive order looks to expand AI talent pipeline into agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up