CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Update on DC schools' plans | Latest test results
Home » National News » Teen fatally shot after…

Teen fatally shot after meeting about another teen’s death

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Cleveland after leaving a Boys & Girls Club meeting about a different teenager who had been fatally shot by an officer who polices public housing.

Anthony Hughes Jr. died at the scene Wednesday night, Cleveland.com reported. Police say a 43-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

Occupants of two cars fired shots at a group of teenagers that included Hughes, police said. None of the other teenagers was injured. Hughes was shot multiple times.

The meeting Hughes had been leaving was about Arthur Keith, 19, who was killed Nov. 13 by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer. Cleveland police are investigating.

Mayor Frank Jackson has said that the shooting occurred after an officer ordered Keith out of a van with Illinois license plates and that investigators suspected his involvement in a recent shooting. A handgun was reportedly recovered by police.

Hughes is the 10th fatal shooting victim of a child under age 18 this year in Cleveland.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the agency the officer in the first shooting works for is the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, not the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up