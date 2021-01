NEW YORK (AP) — S&P 500 closes tumultuous year at record high and with annual gain of 16%; huge tech…

NEW YORK (AP) — S&P 500 closes tumultuous year at record high and with annual gain of 16%; huge tech gains drove Nasdaq up 43% in 2020.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.