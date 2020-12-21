CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Southern WVa hospital enters into management agreement

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 4:14 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A southern West Virginia hospital has entered into a management agreement and clinical affiliation with the state’s largest health system.

The West Virginia University Health System announced the agreement last week between Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Hospitals.

Princeton Community Hospital has 203 beds serving 10 counties in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.

It also provides behavioral health services at a 64-bed psychiatric hospital in Bluefield.

West Virginia University Health System President and CEO Albert L. Wright Jr. said the agreement will add to its efforts to help people in all parts of the state.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

