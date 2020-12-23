HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » National News » Slaying victims in Mississippi…

Slaying victims in Mississippi included 90-year-old woman

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 8:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A 90-year-old woman was among the victims of a quadruple slaying in Mississippi, police said Wednesday.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department identified Virginia Jay at a news conference. Sheriff’s officials identified the other victims as Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 64; April Fulton Tucker, 39; and Bryce Fisher Tucker, 14, WTOK-TV reported.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Matthew Jay Tucker. Authorities said sometime between 9:30 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday, Tucker killed Jay, who was his grandmother; along with his wife, son and mother-in-law. It was unclear how the victims were killed.

Matthew Tucker later died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a chase.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Tucker was arrested in late October for simple assault-domestic violence, but had since bonded out.

“There are a lot of family members and relatives in our community that are affected because of the events of yesterday,” Calhoun said.

A church prayer service was scheduled late Wednesday for the families of the victims.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

Biden: Cardona right pick to lead education through pandemic

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up