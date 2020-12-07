CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » National News » Rashida Jones replaces Phil…

Rashida Jones replaces Phil Griffin as MSNBC president

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Phil Griffin is stepping down as the longtime president of MSNBC, to be replaced early next year by rising NBC News executive Rashida Jones.

Griffin, 64, has worked at NBC News for 35 years and has been president of MSNBC since 2008. With a primetime lineup led by Rachel Maddow, it has become established as the favorite of those wanting news from a liberal perspective.

Jones, who has been with NBC News for the past seven years, is currently chief of breaking news and major events at the network. She just led the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election and the team preparing Kristen Welker as moderator of the third presidential debate.

She’s the first Black executive to lead one of the major cable networks. Cesar Conde, the new chairman of the NBC Universal News Group, has made diversity one of his top priorities.

“She leads with a laser-like focus and grace under pressure,” Conde said.

Jones takes over on Feb. 1. Her immediate challenge will be leading the network into coverage of the Biden administration; many in the news industry have feared that the exit of President Donald Trump means the time of high ratings for news networks may be coming to an end.

Griffin is leaving the network, and it’s not immediately clear what he’ll be doing next.

“Phil has built something remarkable,” Conde said in a memo to NBC News staff. “He leaves the network in the best shape it has ever been. Six straight record years. Each one better than the last.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

NOAA, Google teaming up to use satellite data, AI

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up