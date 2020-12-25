CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » National News » Police: Officers shoot, kill…

Police: Officers shoot, kill man who shot 2 teens, killing 1

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 12:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man firing into a crowd in northeast Philadelphia early Christmas morning hit two teenagers, killing one, before he was shot and killed by two police officers.

Sgt. Eric Gripp said officers responded to a fight in the Port Richmond neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said a 43-year-old man pulled a gun from his waistband and fired into the crowd, hitting a 15-year-old youth and a 17-year-old youth, both in the neck. Both officers fired at the shooter, striking him several times.

The suspect and the 15-year-old youth were pronounced dead at a hospital and the other teen was listed in stable condition.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

philadelphia

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

What defense experts say the Biden White House needs to do for innovation in the military

TSP yo-yo's back down from November bump

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up