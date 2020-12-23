CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » National News » Police: Kansas officer fatally…

Police: Kansas officer fatally shot suspect after car rammed

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 4:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a police officer fatally shot a bank robbery suspect after the man rammed a stolen pickup truck into the officer’s police cruiser.

Paul Peraza, 50, was fatally shot Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a credit union and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. Police said Tuesday that after striking an SUV, Peraza put the truck in reverse and struck a police cruiser.

“The officer, concerned about his safety and the public’s safety, fired shots and struck Peraza,” Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido said in a written statement.

The truck then struck a Honda Accord before coming to a stop. Peraza was pronounced dead at the scene. The stolen money was found in the bed of the pickup, police said.

Police said Peraza had earlier convictions for bank robberies in California in 1996 and Oklahoma in 2006.

The officer who fired the shots is a nine-year veteran of the department and is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Police say Peraza also was arrested in Wichita on Dec. 10 on suspicion weapons, auto theft and drug charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up