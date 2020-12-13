HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Home » National News » Police investigate 2 shooting…

Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in Newark, Delaware

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Authorities in New Castle County, Delaware, are investigating a double homicide at an apartment complex.

Police were dispatched for reports of a shooting Saturday night at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, Delaware.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old male and an 18-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately started life savings efforts, but both victims died from their wounds.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

delaware

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

DoD, Microsoft ask court to dismiss Amazon's political bias claims in JEDI case

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up