Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in Newark, Delaware

The Associated Press

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Authorities in New Castle County, Delaware, are investigating a double homicide at an apartment complex.

Police were dispatched for reports of a shooting Saturday night at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, Delaware.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old male and an 18-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately started life savings efforts, but both victims died from their wounds.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

