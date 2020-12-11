CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » National News » Police: Delaware officer shot,…

Police: Delaware officer shot, Pennsylvania fugitive killed

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

REHOBOTH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware police officer was wounded and a fugitive suspect from Pennsylvania shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire at a Delaware motel, authorities said Friday.

The wounded officer, 38, is a member of the Milford Police Department and was assigned to a fugitive task force. Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the task force had located the suspect and was trying to capture him Thursday evening at an Econo Lodge in Rehoboth Beach when the suspect opened fire.

“The suspect was killed in the firefight,” Jennings said in a statement.

The wounded officer, a 13-year veteran, was in critical condition, according to Delaware State Police.

Authorities said the suspect was a 37-year-old man from Reading, Pennsylvania, who was wanted for attempted criminal homicide. His name has not been released. A handgun was found at the scene, according to state police.

It’s unclear how many officers, and from which agencies, fired at the suspect. Authorities said the incident involved three officers from the Milford police department, Delaware State Police and state Probation and Parole. The state trooper was placed on administrative leave, which is routine following an officer-involved shooting.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up