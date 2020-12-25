HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Police call explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day “an intentional act”

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 9:55 AM

NASHVILLE (AP) — Police call explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day “an intentional act.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

