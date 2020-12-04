CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Va. Tech med school applications surge | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » National News » Police: At least 2…

Police: At least 2 US marshals, suspect shot in New York

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 7:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — At least two U.S. marshals and a suspect were shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. but didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three marshals were injured, the department said.

Media reports described the marshals’ injuries as not life threatening.

The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals’ Service office in New York City.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Congress finishes up NDAA, Trump still threatening veto

TSP bounces back in big way for November

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up