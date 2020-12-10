CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » National News » Police: 3rd person dies…

Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 9:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A third person has died from injuries received in an explosion that leveled a house this week in Omaha, Nebraska, police said Thursday.

Alexander Toledo, 28, died Wednesday at a burn unit in Kansas City, Missouri, police in Omaha said in a news release. Toledo had been found by neighbors severely burned and sitting outside the destroyed home following the Tuesday morning blast.

Toledo’s grandmother, Theresa Toledo, 73, and another woman, Angela Miller, 45, were killed in the explosion. Larry Rodriguez, 72, was critically injured.

Officials have not said what caused the blast, but Theresa Toledo on Monday had asked a judge to order Alexander Toledo out of the home, saying she feared he would “start my house on fire.”

“I need Alex out of my house now before he destroys my house or harms me,” she said in the written request for a protection order, adding that she believed her grandson was using methamphetamines and psychedelic mushrooms.

“He has put holes in the basement walls where he stays, and you can’t even walk in the basement,” she wrote. “He has electronics in the walls and ceiling. I’m afraid he will start my house on fire.”

A judge granted the domestic abuse protection order that same day.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up