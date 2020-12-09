CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Superintendent on reopening Md. schools | Start emergency fund | Watch for misinformation | Latest test results
Pennsylvania governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 2:42 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

The second-term Democrat said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus.

“I have no symptoms and am feeling well,” Wolf said in a statement. “I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines.”

Wolf’s spouse, Frances Wolf, has been tested but has not received the result, Wolf said. She is quarantining with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York.

Wolf is one of several governors who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, including the governors of Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia, Nevada and Colorado. President Donald Trump also contracted the virus.

Wolf, who is 72, said he continues to work remotely.

