CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Birx seeks role in next administration | Montgomery Co. plans more restrictions
Home » National News » November consumer prices up…

November consumer prices up 0.2% as energy costs rise

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November as a rise in the cost of energy and a number of other goods offset a drop in food costs.

The gain in the consumer price index followed a flat reading in October and matched the 0.2% September advance, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Still, the increase is far below the 0.6% gains in June and July as the country began to reopen after the pandemic throttled economic activity in the spring.

Overall prices are up a modest 1.2% over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, has increased 1.6% over the past 12 months. For November, core inflation was up 0.2%, matching the overall price gain.

Inflation has been dormant for most of the past decade, allowing the Federal Reserve to push interest rates to ultra-low levels to provide support for an economy struggling to emerge from a pandemic-related recession.

In November, food prices dipped 0.1% while energy prices were up 0.4%. The energy gain reflected increases in electricity and natural gas which offset a 0.4% drop in gasoline prices.

Prices in a number of areas did show increases with airline fares, clothing costs, auto insurance and prices for hotel and motel rooms all rising.

The price for used cars and trucks, medical care and new cars declined in November.

onomy boost ewhen f flat reading in wsous other

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

DoD prepared with pilot to vaccinate about 44k people as soon as shot is ready

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up