CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | What to know about proposed Montgomery Co. restrictions | US panel endorses Pfizer vaccine | Latest test results
Home » National News » North Carolina police officer…

North Carolina police officer killed in overnight shootout

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 12:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was killed in a shootout early Friday while responding to a breaking and entering call, authorities said.

Arrest warrants say Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was one of several officers to respond to a call at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade around 3:30 a.m. Friday, The Gaston Gazette reported.

Herndon was shot during a shootout between the breaking and entering suspect and police officers, authorities said. Herndon and the suspect were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, but it’s not clear when Herndon died.

Police charged Joshua Tyler Funk, 24, of Mount Holly, with first-degree murder. Funk is jailed without bond and he has not been assigned an attorney, according to a court clerk.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up