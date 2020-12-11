CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | What to know about proposed Montgomery Co. restrictions | US panel endorses Pfizer vaccine | Latest test results
Home » National News » Navy searching for sailor…

Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Search crews combed the ocean off Southern California on Friday for a sailor who may have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, a statement from the San Diego-based 3rd Fleet said.

Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster, the statement said.

The search continued Friday morning, Cmdr. Sean Robertson said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aircraft and ships were participating.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

USPS, CBP get ‘incomplete’ from Congress on stopping opioids in the mail

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

Watchdog faults VA chief over handling of sex assault report

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up