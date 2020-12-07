CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » National News » Missouri suspect in Chinese…

Missouri suspect in Chinese wife’s disappearance denied bond

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia man charged with killing his Chinese wife, who has been missing for more than a year, will remain in jail without bond, a judge ruled Monday.

Joseph Elledge, 25, has been held without bond since being charged last year with first-degree murder in the death of Mengqi Ji, who hasn’t been since since October 2019. He is also charged with abusing the couple’s young daughter. He has pleaded not guilty.

Elledge’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, requested a $750,000 bond. He argued that his client is not a risk to the public and has no prior criminal record, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight argued against bond. He said Elledge is a “narcissist” who was “horribly abusive” to Ji. He also said he will prove that Elledge killed his wife, even though her body has not been found.

Knight said the murder case could go to trial in April or May next year. The defense and prosecution agreed it should be tried before the domestic assault and child abuse cases filed in October 2019.

Boone County Circuit Court Judge Brouck Jacobs denied the request for setting bond. He set a status hearing in Elledge’s first-degree murder case for Jan. 15.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up