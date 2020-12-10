CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Mississippi police fatally shoot man during disturbance call

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 7:22 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi police have fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic-violence call at an apartment complex, authorities said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the Wednesday shooting in Oxford, as it does for all shootings of or by law enforcement officers in the state.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said in a video Thursday that a person called 911 and reported hearing screaming and seeing a man dragging a woman into an apartment. When an officer knocked on the door of a second-floor apartment, the officer’s body-camera video showed the man answering with a shotgun in his hand.

McCutchen released portions of the body-camera video Thursday. It showed officers drawing their guns and ordering the man, 47-year-old Kenneth Miller, to drop the gun he was holding.

A woman ran out of the apartment, and police ordered people to leave other nearby apartments. McCutchen said officers talked to Miller for more than an hour before Miller abruptly walked onto the balcony of his apartment.

“He began yelling at officers and pointed his shotgun at them, at which time our officers fired at him,” McCutchen said.

Miller was white, as are two officers shown in the body camera footage. McCutchen did not say whether those were the same officers who shot at Miller.

