Mississippi deputy: 4 found dead, suspect dies after chase

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 8:06 PM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi found four bodies Tuesday after a sheriff’s department received calls about people not showing up for work.

Investigators said a person believed to be the only suspect in the case later died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot after leading police on a chase.

WTOK-TV reported that the bodies were found in Lauderdale County in east Mississippi. Three were in a one home and one was in another.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies went early Tuesday afternoon to check on several people who had not shown up for work and came upon the bodies. He added that the only person identified as a suspect was involved in a pursuit Tuesday in Lamar County, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) to the southwest.

“A suspect was quickly developed. The information was put out and it’s my understanding that Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and (Mississippi) Highway Patrol located the suspect vehicle and there was a short pursuit,” Calhoun said, adding the individual had died after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

It appeared that suspect crashed his truck into the tree line near Lumberton, south of Hattiesburg, according to authorities.

