CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » National News » Michigan man gets prison…

Michigan man gets prison for threatening call to congressman

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 7:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who left a threatening voicemail for a Georgia congressman was sentenced Friday to a year and a day in prison.

Martin Osborn of Bangor referred to U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson’s sponsorship of gun control legislation and said he would attack him at his bedside.

Osborn also referred to Johnson, who is Black, as “boy.”

He pleaded guilty in August to threatening a public official.

Prosecutors said Osborn had also made threatening calls to U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Latest News | National News

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up