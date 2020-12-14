HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas displays in Northern Va. | DC-area grocery store hours | Local holiday happenings | DC-area Christmas weather
Home » National News » Michigan congressman quits GOP…

Michigan congressman quits GOP over bid to overturn election

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 6:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A retiring Michigan congressman said Monday he is leaving the Republican Party and becoming an independent to protest efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Rep. Paul Mitchell, of Dryden, is nearing the end of his second and final term. He wrote a letter to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on the same day electors formalized Biden’s win.

“It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote,” he said.

Mitchell, 64, said he voted for Trump despite some reservations about four more years of his leadership. He criticized GOP leaders for tolerating “unfounded conspiracy theories” without defending a secure electoral process. He did not join 106 House Republicans who signed onto a Texas lawsuit — rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court — that sought to invalidate the results in Michigan and three other states.

“I believe that raw political considerations, not constitutional or voting integrity concerns, motivate many in party leadership to support the ‘stop the steal’ efforts, which is extremely disappointing to me,” Mitchell wrote. “As elected members of Congress, we take an oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States,’ not to preserve and protect the political interests of any individual, be it the president or anyone else, to the detriment of our cherished nation.”

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up