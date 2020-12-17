CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » National News » Man sentenced for killing…

Man sentenced for killing woman who was missing for months

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 1:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for killing a young mother whose remains were found buried in a shallow grave six months after she disappeared.

David Sparks, 25, pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death last year of Savannah Spurlock, 23. Spurlock was last seen in January 2019 leaving a Lexington bar with Sparks and two other men.

Garrard Circuit Judge Hunter Daugherty handed down the sentence recommended by Commonwealth’s Attorney Andy Sims during a short virtual hearing, news outlets reported. Sims said the sentence was at the high end of what Sparks could have faced if the case went to trial.

Spurlock’s naked remains were found in July 2019 buried on property connected to Sparks’ family in Garrard County after authorities received a tip about a foul odor. The remains were wrapped in a rug and garbage bags, with her feet bound.

Volunteers had searched for months for Spurlock, who was a mother of four. It’s still unclear how she died.

Sparks will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years of his sentence.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up