Man ruled insane, not guilty in shooting near a Waffle House

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 6:22 PM

A man accused of shooting and wounding a police officer outside a Waffle House restaurant in Florida has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, court records show.

Jovan Sisljagic, 29, will remain in custody after a Duval County judge committed him last month to a state mental hospital, the Florida Times-Union reported. The order said the Bosnia native suffers from a major mental illness and is manifestly dangerous to himself and others.

The confrontation began in August 2018 when Sisljagic shot at a passing police vehicle in Jacksonville Beach, officials said. Sisljagic ran and was confronted by other police officers a short distance away. Cpl. William Eierman and two other officers exchanged gunfire with Sisljagic, officials said. Eierman was struck in the leg, while Sisljagic was hit in the shoulder.

Sisljagic had been charged with attempted murder.

