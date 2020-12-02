CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Man pleads guilty to killing woman after remains found

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 10:46 AM

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman whose remains were found six months after she disappeared, according to court records.

David Sparks, 25. entered the plea Monday in Garrard County Circuit Court, news outlets reported, citing court records. He was indicted last year on murder and other charges in the death of Savannah Spurlock, 23. Spurlock was last seen in January 2019 leaving a Lexington bar with Sparks and two other men.

A tip about a foul odor led authorities to search property connected to Sparks’ family in Garrard County, where they discovered Spurlock’s naked remains buried in a shallow grave and wrapped in a rug and garbage bags, with her feet bound.

Sparks pleaded guilty to murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence, court records show and a prosecutor confirmed.

“I think justice was served,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Andy Sims said. “I knew from the beginning he killed her, and it was important for me that he stood in court and admitted it.”

The plea agreement calls for Sparks to be sentenced to 50 years in prison. Sentencing was set for Dec. 17.

