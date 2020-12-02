CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » National News » Man gets 3 months…

Man gets 3 months for shooting flares, triggering rescue

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for shooting distress flares from a boat when there was no real emergency and triggering a U.S. Coast Guard rescue operation.

Justin Patrick Obert, 32, was sentenced Wednesday in Fort Myers federal court, according to court records. He must also pay $13,414.78 to cover costs associated with the rescue. He pleaded guilty in August to communicating a false distress message.

“Mariners on the water rely and count on Coast Guard assets and personnel to be ready and able to respond when they are in distress,” Coast Guard Capt. Matt Thompson said in a statement. “Hoax calls can redirect critical rescue capabilities and put lives at risk in the dangerous maritime domain.”

Obert was on a vessel in the Gulf of Mexico near Fort Myers Beach in September 2019 when he drunkenly discharged two red flares, according to court documents. The Coast Guard, Fort Myers Beach Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission all responded. Officials determined that Obert had discharged the flares despite not needing emergency assistance.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

Policy winners and losers in the Defense authorization bill

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up