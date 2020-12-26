CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia | | Loudoun Co. schools discuss future plans
Man fatally shot on Christmas in Dover

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 11:20 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal shooting on Christmas.

The Dover Police Department say man in his late twenties was shot and killed Friday.

They said the gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle early Christmas morning.

He later died of his injuries.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name or other details about the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.

