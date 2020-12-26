Man fatally shot on Christmas in Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating a fatal shooting on Christmas.
The Dover Police Department say man in his late twenties was shot and killed Friday.
They said the gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle early Christmas morning.
He later died of his injuries.
Police did not immediately release the man’s name or other details about the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.
