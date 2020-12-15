HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Man fatally shot by Oklahoma police threatened postal worker

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 3:08 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man fatally shot by Oklahoma City police after threatening officers with a knife was charged with stabbing a postal worker six years ago, court documents show.

Bennie Edwards, 60, allegedly told the postal worker to “get off his porch” while she was delivering mail before attacking her with a knife. He was charged in 2014 with assault and battery for stabbing the postal worker.

The worker suffered several cuts on her left shoulder, but was not taken to a hospital and continued on her mail route, according to court documents.

His case was eventually dismissed more than two years after the felony charges over questions about his mental competency. Edwards’ family said he struggled with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to KFOR-TV.

Police said the fatal shooting of Edwards on Friday occurred when officers responded to a call of a man bothering customers outside a store.

Authorities said officers tried to de-escalate the situation with proper pepper spray use and a Taser, but Edwards refused to drop the knife and ran toward an officer, which resulted in officers discharging their firearms.

Edwards’ memorial will be held on Saturday.

