HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » National News » Man convicted of killing…

Man convicted of killing 2 at Kentucky store gets life term

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 8:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A white man convicted of fatally shooting two Black shoppers at a Kentucky grocery store was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Gregory Bush, 53, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in Jefferson Circuit Court to two counts of murder, criminal attempted murder and wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting at the Kroger in suburban Louisville in 2018, news outlets reported.

A judge sentenced him to two life terms to be served concurrently without the possibility of parole.

Pleading guilty but mentally ill means the Kentucky Department of Corrections must provide Bush with treatment and medication during his term, according to Jeff Cooke, a spokesman for the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

Under a plea agreement, Bush also was set to plead guilty to federal hate crime charges in February. Federal prosecutors alleged the shooting of Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Jones, 67, was racially motivated, though Attorney General William Barr agreed not to seek the death penalty.

Police said Bush first stopped at a historically Black church nearby before heading with his handgun to the busy grocery store.

Bush then walked into the store, pulled a gun from his waist and shot a man in the back of the head, then kept shooting him multiple times, according to an arrest report. The report said Bush reholstered his gun, walked outside and killed a woman in the parking lot. Each victim died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the two victims had never met Bush.

Angela Elleman, an attorney for Bush, released a statement arguing that on the day of the shooting, the defendant was suffering from schizophrenia and was not medicated.

“He acted out of his psychosis and his illness, while at the very same time his elderly parents were downtown seeking a mental inquest warrant to hospitalize him for everyone’s safety,” WDRB-TV reported, citing the statement.

Bush was initially found incompetent to stand trial in 2019 but was later deemed competent after undergoing weeks of treatment at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up