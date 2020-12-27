CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 11:01 AM

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A man has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley, authorities said Sunday.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, of Florida, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Illinois, late Saturday.

Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference Sunday morning.

O’Shea said the three who died were all men, aged 73, 65 and 69. He did not provide names.

Additionally, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and airlifted to hospital; a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder; and a 62-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, the chief said.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

