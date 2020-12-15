HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » National News » Lawyer: Family to release…

Lawyer: Family to release autopsy of Black man killed by cop

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 8:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LA MARQUE, Texas (AP) — The attorney for the family of a young, Black man who was fatally shot last week by a police officer in a Houston suburb said Tuesday that the family is planning to release results of an independent autopsy in the death.

Autopsy results in the killing of Joshua Feast, 22, will be released Wednesday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference Tuesday.

Crump continued his call for a thorough investigation of the killing and for police to release body camera footage from the shooting in La Marque, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Houston. The lawyer also said at the news conference in Texas City that the officer who killed Feast should be fired.

Few details have been released about the Dec. 9 shooting. The officer who killed Feast has been identified as La Marque police Officer Jose Santos, who is currently on paid leave.

Crump added that witnesses have said Feast was shot in the back.

La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson said Feast was a person of interest in several recent shootings in the city on the southern edge of Houston and that weapons were found at the scene of his fatal shooting.

The Galveston County sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office are investigating Feast’s death.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told the Galveston County Daily News last week that Santos approached Feast because he was wanted on a felony warrant.

The sheriff told the newspaper that investigators told him that video evidence showed Feast had pointed a handgun at Santos, but at that time Trochesset said he hadn’t seen body camera video.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the news conference took place in Texas City, not in La Marque.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up