Kansas officer kills man who allegedly killed mother-in-law

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man shot his estranged wife and killed his mother-in-law before he was fatally shot by a police officer during a confrontation Wednesday at a Wichita home, authorities said.

Jason Williams, 37, of Wichita, died in the confrontation at his mother-in-law’s house, police spokesman Charley Davidson said in a news release.

Williams and his wife had recently separated and he was served with a protection from abuse order on Tuesday. He got into the home Wednesday by shooting out the front glass door, Davidson said.

Officers heard gunshots coming from the home when they arrived and saw a 36-year-old man, who was Williams’ brother-in-law, jump from a window.

Police estimated Williams fired 25 shots during the confrontation.

Officers were told Williams’ 30-year-old wife, 52-year-old mother-in-law and two children, ages 5 and 7, were inside the home.

Williams told crisis negotiators that his wife and mother-in-law, Michelle Barr, were injured and he did not plan to leave the home alive.

Williams eventually agreed to release his wife and the children. As they were leaving the house, Williams, who was armed with two handguns, prevented his wife from leaving, Davidson said.

An officer concerned for the safety of the woman and children fired a single shot that killed Williams, police said.

Officers and medics found Barr dead from several gunshot wounds.

His wife was treated and released from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The two children were not physically harmed.

The police officer who shot Williams is an 18-year veteran of the department and has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is normal procedure after officers are involved in a shooting.

The Wichita Eagle reported that Williams’ wife filed for divorce in November and had moved into her mother’s home with the children.

Court records also show he faced a misdemeanor domestic battery charge for a Dec. 9 confrontation with his wife at a medical office. He also had recently complained to a family law judge that his wife was allowing some of his court-ordered parenting time and had made several non-emergency health care decisions for their two young children without talking to him. A court hearing in that case was pending.

