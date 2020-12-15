HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » National News » Kansas mayor resigns after…

Kansas mayor resigns after threats over backing mask mandate

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas mayor announced her immediate resignation Tuesday because of threats she has received after publicly supporting a mask mandate.

Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw said she was concerned about her safety after encountering aggression, including threats via phone and email, after she was quoted in a USA Today article Friday supporting a mask mandate, The Dodge City Globe reported.

“I understand people are under a lot of pressure from various things that are happening around society like the pandemic, the politics, the economy, so on and so forth, but I also believe that during these times people are acting not as they normally would,” Warshaw said.

The commission voted 4-1 on Nov. 16 to impose a mask mandate, with several exceptions.

Ford County, where Dodge City is located, has recorded 4,914 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. The county has about 33,600 residents.

Warshaw said despite the threats, she doesn’t regret voting in favor of the mask mandate.

“This is harder for me than people realize,” Warshaw said as she began to cry. “I really love this city with all my heart. I still believe in this city, and I believe in their ability to not harm one another.”

Some of the threatening emails have been turned over to police. Specific details of the threats were not provided.

Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis said the department is looking into the communications to determine its response.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up