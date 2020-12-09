The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury convicts Illinois man of masterminding 2017 Minnesota mosque bombing on all 5 counts.

Listen now to WTOP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury convicts Illinois man of masterminding 2017 Minnesota mosque bombing on all 5 counts.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.