In public housing, a small debt can get poor tenants evicted

In Crisfield, a Maryland city of 2,600 on the Chesapeake Bay, the housing authority is one of the leading eviction filers. It files cases against tenants so often that officials hired a contractor to automate the process.
CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — Public-housing authorities are often the last refuge for poor renters. But a new investigation shows they are also some of the most aggressive eviction filers, threatening families over small debts or using eviction courts as collection agencies. The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland examined the records of authorities in Minneapolis; Oklahoma City; Charleston, South Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Crisfield, Maryland.