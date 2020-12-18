CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Update on DC schools' plans | Latest test results
Home » National News » In public housing, a…

In public housing, a small debt can get poor tenants evicted

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 2:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Public_Housing-Eviction_31591 Kandise Norris, shown here with her three children in a Nov. 7 photo outside their home in Somerset County, Maryland, says she has been rebuilding her life since getting treatment for drug addiction in April 2019. The Housing Authority of Crisfield, Maryland, which owns her house, has filed three eviction cases against the 30-year-old since September.
Nick McMillan/Howard Center for Investigative Journalism via AP
Public_Housing-Eviction_39540 Kandise Norris, 30, lives in a home owned by the Housing Authority of Crisfield in Somerset County, Maryland. She said she has been rebuilding her life since getting treatment for drug addiction in April 2019. The housing authority has filed three cases to evict her and her children since September.
Nick McMillan/Howard Center for Investigative Journalism via AP
Public_Housing_Eviction_87482 Margaret Szabo, 42, sits with her two daughters on the porch of their home in Richmond, Va, on Nov. 6, 2020. The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which owns Szabo’s home, filed an eviction case​ ​against her for unpaid rent last fall. She said an aid organization paid the back rent, but she’s behind again in 2020.
Nick McMillan/Howard Center
Public_Housing_Eviction_91283 Tawna Thomas, 26, stands in front of her house owned by the Housing Authority of Crisfield in Somerset County, Md., on Nov. 7, 2020. Thomas said she has struggled to pay her $138 monthly rent during the pandemic and worries she might receive an eviction notice soon. ​
Nick McMillan/Howard Center
(1/4)

CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — Public-housing authorities are often the last refuge for poor renters. But a new investigation shows they are also some of the most aggressive eviction filers, threatening families over small debts or using eviction courts as collection agencies. The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland examined the records of authorities in Minneapolis; Oklahoma City; Charleston, South Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Crisfield, Maryland.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up