CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » National News » Hitler parody video circulates…

Hitler parody video circulates among San Diego police

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 10:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating after a video clip depicting Adolf Hitler but containing insults about the city’s gay mayor and other leaders circulated among department members.

The department launched an internal investigation after the “extremely disturbing and offensive” video surfaced on Saturday, a police spokesman, Lt. Shawn Takeuchi, told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Several people who received it via text notified their supervisors, he said.

The video clip is from the 2004 film “Downfall,” which depicts Hitler and his staff in the final days of World War II. But subtitles were added that “negatively portrays the community and department leadership,” Takeuchi said. “The video also makes a homophobic comment regarding the mayor.”

Todd Gloria, who took office on Dec. 10, is San Diego’s first openly gay mayor.

Takeuchi said the video was an angry reaction to an investigation ordered by Police Chief David Nisleit after five police officers were photographed last week inside a La Jolla coffee shop, apparently violating a county ban on in-person dining because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The department will not tolerate hateful speech of any kind,” he said. “If the video was created by a department member, Chief Nisleit will take swift action. This is not who we are as a department. This is not who we are as San Diegans.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up