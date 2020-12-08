Health industry, long-term care eyed for vaccine priority

A state advisory panel is recommending that Delaware follow federal suggestions for prioritizing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines with an initial focus on health care industry workers and long-term care facilities.

The panel voted Tuesday to recommend that public health officials target health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities in the first phase of vaccine distribution.

It also signaled its intent to include care providers for people with disabilities in community or home settings in the first-priority group.

Delaware could receive its initial vaccine shipment as early as next week.

