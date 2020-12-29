Head of Delaware Chancery Court stepping down

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The chief judge on Delaware’s Court of Chancery has announced that he is resigning from his…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The chief judge on Delaware’s Court of Chancery has announced that he is resigning from his post early next year.

Chancellor Andre Bouchard sent a letter to Gov. John Carney on Monday announcing that he plans to retire from the bench effective April 30. Bouchard was sworn into a 12-year term of office in 2014.

As chancellor, he has been chief judge on the Chancery Court, which is known for handling high-profile disputes involving some of the nation’s largest companies, many of which are incorporated in Delaware.

