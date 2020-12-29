CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » National News » Head of Delaware Chancery…

Head of Delaware Chancery Court stepping down

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 6:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The chief judge on Delaware’s Court of Chancery has announced that he is resigning from his post early next year.

Chancellor Andre Bouchard sent a letter to Gov. John Carney on Monday announcing that he plans to retire from the bench effective April 30. Bouchard was sworn into a 12-year term of office in 2014.

As chancellor, he has been chief judge on the Chancery Court, which is known for handling high-profile disputes involving some of the nation’s largest companies, many of which are incorporated in Delaware.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

Payroll providers offer slightly different plans for collecting 2020 deferred taxes

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

As new member of IC, Space Force is looking for a clearer picture of orbit and beyond

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up