WASHINGTON (AP) — Gauge of US consumer confidence slides again in December to 88.6 with Christmas approaching.
December 22, 2020, 10:02 AM
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.