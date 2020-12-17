CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » National News » Settlement eyed for environmental…

Settlement eyed for environmental cleanup cost at state park

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) —  The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a tentative settlement with the state of Delaware after seeking to recoup millions of dollars for costs associated with cleaning up lead-contaminated material at Fort DuPont State Park. A federal court complaint filed Wednesday by the EPA was accompanied by a proposed consent decree resolving all claims in the complaint for about $3.6 million. The Fort DuPont property was an active military base from the Civil War through World War II but was turned over to state in 1947. That was 10 years after part of the property became a dump area.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

delaware

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up