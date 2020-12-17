Settlement eyed for environmental cleanup cost at state park

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a tentative settlement with the state of Delaware after…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a tentative settlement with the state of Delaware after seeking to recoup millions of dollars for costs associated with cleaning up lead-contaminated material at Fort DuPont State Park. A federal court complaint filed Wednesday by the EPA was accompanied by a proposed consent decree resolving all claims in the complaint for about $3.6 million. The Fort DuPont property was an active military base from the Civil War through World War II but was turned over to state in 1947. That was 10 years after part of the property became a dump area.

