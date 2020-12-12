CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 1:40 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin.

