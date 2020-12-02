FBI agent shot, Ohio homicide suspect killed in Louisiana

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — An FBI agent was wounded, an Ohio homicide suspect was killed and the woman he was…

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — An FBI agent was wounded, an Ohio homicide suspect was killed and the woman he was accused of abducting was found safe following a shooting at a Louisiana hotel while the agent was executing a search warrant.

The wounded agent was taken to a hospital after the shooting Tuesday in Pineville, Louisiana, the FBI said Wednesday during a news conference in Ohio. The agent’s condition was not known.

Authorities were searching for James Hawley, 47, of Cleveland, and Nichole Bronowski, 45. The Akron, Ohio, Children’s Hospital nurse had been missing since her mother, Norma Matko, 69, was found shot and killed on Thanksgiving in Matko’s Ohio home.

Authorities said Hawley and Bronowski had a previous relationship, although they did not elaborate on the extent of it.

“She has been through a lot. She is going to need time to heal from this ordeal,” said Cuyahoga Falls Police Chief Jack Davis.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better result than her being alive,” said Davis.

