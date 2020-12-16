HOLIDAY NEWS: Which supermarkets are open | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Home » National News » Extradition delayed for Wisconsin…

Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man charged in kidnap plot

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 1:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be extradited to Michigan, but he will be given a chance to appeal first, a judge ruled.

Brian Higgins was allegedly part of a crew conducting surveillance of the governor’s vacation home for the kidnapping plot. He is charged with material support of an act of terrorism.

The Wisconsin Dells man, 52, is jailed in Columbia County until the appeal of his extradition is decided.

Defense attorney Christopher Van Wagner argued that Michigan extradition order should not be granted, saying Whitmer has a conflict of interest in the matter because she is the victim, WLUK-TV reported.

Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler rejected the defense’s line of reasoning.

“Mr. Higgins is not being deported to some third-world kangaroo court,” Hepler said during a Zoom hearing Tuesday. “He will enjoy all of the constitutional rights guaranteed to every American citizen, including due process of law.”

Higgins is among 14 men charged in the domestic terrorism case. The plotters planned to storm Michigan’s state Capitol building and kidnap officials, including the Democratic governor, officials said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up