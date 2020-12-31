CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » National News » Ex-Alabama officer dies after…

Ex-Alabama officer dies after fall; was shot on duty in 1995

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — A man who retired from an Alabama police department after being accidentally shot 25 years ago in the head while on duty has died after a fall at his home.

Decreased mobility caused by trauma from the bullet wound contributed to Randall Versie Smith’s fall, Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates told WSFA-TV. Smith fell at his home in Vestavia Hills, a suburb southeast of Birmingham, and was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday.

Smith was working for the Birmingham Police Department when he was shot in 1995. The department said a memorial service will be held Saturday.

On March 22, 1995, Smith and other officers responded to a domestic dispute involving someone with a gun in Ensley, and Smith rescued a toddler. During that incident, another officer accidentally shot Smith.

Smith was unable to return to service and took medical retirement in early 1996.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

Despite nationwide average increase, more than 80 areas will see decreases to military housing allowances in New Year

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up