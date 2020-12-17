DENVER (AP) — Dozens of states file anti-trust lawsuit against Google alleging monopoly on search market.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 17, 2020, 1:07 PM
DENVER (AP) — Dozens of states file anti-trust lawsuit against Google alleging monopoly on search market.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.