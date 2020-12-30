Delaware’s next vaccine phase to include people 65 and older

Public health officials have finalized recommendations for the second phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Delaware.

DOVER, Del. — Public health officials have finalized recommendations for the second phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Delaware.

Officials said Tuesday that second-phase recipients will include front-line essential workers and people 65 and older.

A State Ethics Advisory Group voted last week to follow federal recommendations to target front-line essential workers and people 75 years and older in the second round of vaccine distribution.

But the Division of Public Health opted to lower the eligibility age in Phase 1B from 75 to 65 based on statewide coronavirus-related deaths.

