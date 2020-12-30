CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » National News » Delaware's next vaccine phase…

Delaware’s next vaccine phase to include people 65 and older

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 6:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — Public health officials have finalized recommendations for the second phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Delaware.

Officials said Tuesday that second-phase recipients will include front-line essential workers and people 65 and older.

A State Ethics Advisory Group voted last week to follow federal recommendations to target front-line essential workers and people 75 years and older in the second round of vaccine distribution.

But the Division of Public Health opted to lower the eligibility age in Phase 1B from 75 to 65 based on statewide coronavirus-related deaths.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up